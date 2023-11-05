today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Spotify on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install Spotify on Fedora GNU/Linux is to unlock a world of music and podcasts at your fingertips. Spotify’s vast library and personalized playlists cater to all tastes and preferences, while its cross-platform compatibility ensures your favorite tunes are always with you, no matter the device.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BookStack on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BookStack on Debian 12. BookStack is a powerful open-source platform designed for organizing and storing information, notes, and documentation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monit on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on Fedora 38. Monit, a robust system monitoring tool, plays a pivotal role in the realm of system administration. It allows you to keep a watchful eye on your GNU/Linux system’s health and functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Graylog on Debian 12. Log management and analysis are paramount in today’s data-driven world. Managing logs efficiently helps organizations gain valuable insights and improve security. Graylog, a powerful open-source log management platform, provides an ideal solution for aggregating, processing and visualizing log data.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SMPlayer on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those using Fedora GNU/Linux and seeking a superior media playback experience, learning to install SMPlayer on Fedora GNU/Linux is a straightforward process. This media player is renowned for its extensive feature set and user-friendly design, supporting a wide variety of video and audio formats without the need for extra codecs.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re eager to keep your Fedora system at the cutting edge of technology, you might wonder how to install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on Fedora Linux. The launch of GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 has captured the attention of many, offering an array of new features and improvements.
Linuxiac ☛ Install VirtualBox on Manjaro Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
Discover how to install VirtualBox on Manjaro with our comprehensive guide. Get your virtual machines up and running in no time!
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Wireshark on Ubuntu
Wireshark is free and open source network analyzer tool that allows you to inspect packets on your network.
Wireshark supports multiple operating systems, including Linux. On Ubuntu, Wireshark provides a ppa that you can use to install Wireshark on your Ubuntu system.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install nmap on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install nmap on Ubuntu.
Nmap is a free and open source tool that you can use to perform different network related tasks.
You can use nmap to audit your server. You may have open ports that you are not aware of on
FOSSLinux ☛ Linux thermal monitoring: How to check CPU’s heat levels
Monitoring the CPU temperature in GNU/Linux is crucial for system health. Dive into our guide to discover tools and commands that offer real-time insights and preventive measures.
Unix Men ☛ How to Protect Your GNU/Linux Server Using IPTABLES
Unfortunately, there are many instances of server hacking. Due to this fact, utilizing a firewall is essential to enhance network security. You can increase the protection for your server by using Iptables to configure the firewall.
FOSSLinux ☛ Solving the ‘Segmentation Fault’ Error on Linux
Encountering a 'Segmentation Fault' in GNU/Linux can be daunting, but it's a manageable hurdle. Delve into our guide to grasp its causes and arm yourself with solutions to overcome it.
FOSSLinux ☛ ZSH for beginners: Exploring Linux’s elegant shell
ZSH, a powerful and customizable shell, has won the hearts of many GNU/Linux enthusiasts. Our beginner's guide elucidates its basics, making your command-line experience a breeze.
Install Win11 as KVM on openSUSE Tumbleweed
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: Test framework for DocBook processors / formatters
All the books I have published so far has been using DocBook somewhere in the process. For the first book, the source format was DocBook, while for every later book it was an intermediate format used as the stepping stone to be able to present the same manuscript in several formats, on paper, as ebook in ePub format, as a HTML page and as a PDF file either for paper production or for Internet consumption. This is made possible with a wide variety of free software tools with DocBook support in Debian. The source format of later books have been docx via rst, Markdown, Filemaker and Asciidoc, and for all of these I was able to generate a suitable DocBook file for further processing using pandoc, a2x and asciidoctor, as well as rendering using xmlto, dbtoepub, dblatex, docbook-xsl and fop.
