Software: Corydalis Release, GNU/Linux Physics Tools, TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts

After 4 years, I finally managed to tag a new release of Corydalis. There’s nothing special about this specific point in time, but there was also none in the last four years, so I gave up on trying to any kind of usual version release, and simply switched to CalVer.

So, Corydalis 2023.44.0 is up and running on https://demo.corydalis.io. I am 100% sure I’m the only one using it, but doing it open-source is nicer, and I still can’t imagine another way of managing/browsing my photo library (that keeps it under my own control), so I keep doing 10-20 commits per year to it.