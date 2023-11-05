Software: Corydalis Release, GNU/Linux Physics Tools, TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts
Iustin Pop: Corydalis: new release and switching to date-versioning
After 4 years, I finally managed to tag a new release of Corydalis. There’s nothing special about this specific point in time, but there was also none in the last four years, so I gave up on trying to any kind of usual version release, and simply switched to CalVer.
So, Corydalis 2023.44.0 is up and running on https://demo.corydalis.io. I am 100% sure I’m the only one using it, but doing it open-source is nicer, and I still can’t imagine another way of managing/browsing my photo library (that keeps it under my own control), so I keep doing 10-20 commits per year to it.
Linux Links ☛ 19 Best Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Physics Tools
This article focuses on selecting the best open source software for physics and physics education. Hopefully there will be something for interest here for all budding physicists.
Medevel ☛ 19 Open-source Free TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts
What is Tailwind?
Tailwind CSS is a utility-first CSS framework that provides a set of pre-designed CSS classes to rapidly build user interfaces.