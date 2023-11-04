today's leftovers
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Search for Packages on Ubuntu
By the end of this quick guide, you should hopefully have a good understanding of how easy it is to search for Packages on Ubuntu.
Chris Coyier ☛ When not to use a subdomain
I’m a fan of the general advice of use subdomains, particularly for all those little projects we all cook up and want to put somewhere with a domain name we own and control. Subdomains instead of top-level domains, because: [...]
TecMint ☛ 12 Best Photo Editing Software for Linux in 2023
In this article, I have reviewed some of the best photo editing software available on various Linux distributions. These are not the only photo editors available but are among the most popular and commonly used by Linux users.
First, on the list, we have GIMP, a free, open-source, cross-platform, extensible, and flexible image editor that works on GNU/Linux, Windows, OSX, and many other operating systems.
TecMint ☛ 8 Best Open Source Web Servers in 2023
It’s been a long journey since the first web server was released back in 1991. For quite a long time, Apache was the only mention-worthy webserver. Over time, however, other open-source web servers have gained traction.
In this guide, we look at some of the best open-source web servers.
Thorsten Ball ☛ Zig Zaggin'
Here’s a very interesting bit of Zig that I came across again this week: @fieldParentPtr. It’s a prism through which you can see a lot of Zig’s character. That’s not what the official docs say, of course. They say that @fieldParentPtr: [...]
SICP ☛ In which things are given names
I recently joined in a very interesting discussion with some of my peers on the thorny subject of naming variables in programs. The core question was whether it’s OK to give a variable a temporary name while you’re still working out what it’s for, or whether you should pause and think out what it’s called before you move on.