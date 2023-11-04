PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released

We are happy to announce that Nordic PGDay will return to Norway in 2024, visiting Oslo on the 12th of March. The event will be at Radisson Blu Scandinavia in downtown Oslo. As always, it will be focused on PostgreSQL, the world's most advanced open source database.

Our call for papers is now open for submissions, and we would love to hear your story. We welcome submissions on all aspects of postgres: case studies, problem solving, new features, old features, internals hacking and everything in between.

The event is specifically designed to cater to an international audience from the Nordics, and beyond, so all talks must be in English. Nordic PGDay offers the opportunity to the speakers to present to an audience from the Nordics with a wide footprint in the PostgreSQL ecosystem. Attendees typically cover a vast spectrum of experience, area of interest, and professional backgrounds; ranging from newcomers to experts, DBA's to CEO's, students to seniors.