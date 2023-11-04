Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ The Experience AI Challenge: Make your own AI project [Ed: So Raspberry Pi is not working with Google. "In partnership with Google DeepMind." ]
The Experience AI Challenge invites and supports kids aged up to 18 to design and make their own AI applications.
CNX Software ☛ Arm makes strategic investment in Raspberry Pi
Arm has just acquired a minority stake in Raspberry Pi through a strategic investment in order “to deliver critical solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) developer community.” Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Internet of Things Line of Business, Arm explains the rationale behind the investment: Arm and Raspberry Pi share a vision to make computing accessible for all, by lowering barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere can learn, experience and create new IoT solutions.
Arduino ☛ Smart accommodation: Hotel room and rental property automation with Arduino Opta
Hospitality professionals are constantly looking for ways to offer guests an enhanced experience while improving operational efficiency and optimizing energy management
Arduino ☛ 5 ways to visualize your Arduino or ESP sensor data
For users delving into the exciting world of DIY IoT, one common challenge that they frequently find is how to effectively visualize the data generated by their custom-made devices using mobile apps or web browsers.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32 Arduino Core 3.0.0 adds support for ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2
Espressif Systems has now released an alpha version of ESP32 Arduino Core 3.0.0 enabling the new ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2 targets to be programmed with the Arduino IDE, and including a number of new features made possible by the ESP-IDF 5.1 SDK. Announced in 2021, the ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, and 802.15.4 wireless MCU became available in modules and devkits at the beginning of this year, but so far they could only be programmed with the latest version (5.1) of the ESP-IDF framework, and so was the new ESP32-H2 Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread) MCU.
Hackaday ☛ Robot Sunflower Follows The Sun
Real flowers do it, and even the Beatles did it. [Robo Hub] now has a plastic sunflower that tracks the sun using, of course, an Arduino. It may not qualify as a real robot, but it does mimic a real sunflower. The electronics aren’t earth-shattering, of course. An Arduino, a light sensor, and a servo motor are all you really need. But we enjoyed the whimsy and the artistic sensibility. This would be a great school project, for example. Interesting enough to get kids interested but not so hard as to be undoable. You can see a video of the ersatz flower below.
Hackaday ☛ The Avon Computer Goth Challenge
Hot off the heels of their musical debut 6502 song the good folk at the Taylor and Amy Show are at it again. This time instead of assaulting our auditory senses, they play with our perception of color all while keeping the spirit of retro computing alive.
What is device longevity?
