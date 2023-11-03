today's howtos
-
Manuel Matuzovic ☛ Day 104: animation with registered custom properties
All major browsers except Firefox (coming soon!) support the @property at-rule. It enables you to do things you previously couldn't, like animating custom properties.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Network firewalls and Ethernet addresses
Over on the Fediverse I mentioned that on some networks we authorize machines by controlling what Ethernet addresses ('MACs') get what IP addresses. In response, I was asked a very good question about why not have the firewall work by Ethernet address instead of IP. A starting answer is that firewalls have traditionally not had particular good support for working on MACs, and have instead focused on IPs. But why do firewalls prefer to work this way? There are probably several reasons, but I will theorize that a good part of it is that IP addresses are more both more general and easier to work with.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Don’t Turn a Table into an ARIA Grid Just for a Clickable Row
Again, title says it all. However, there is an equally bad opposite approach you might be tempted to use, so let me clarify:
Don’t use ARIA grid roles simply to make rows clickable in a table, and
Don’t put click handlers on table rows (<tr>s) to make them clickable.
-
Chris Coyier ☛ What is “modern”?
If you disagree and really want to avoid the term and be specific about timeframes and such, I’d think just using the year is a way to go. “2023 CSS Layout Techniques” also sounds/reads fine.
-
APNIC ☛ How the cost of network ownership can change over time
With the latest update of our enterprise port pricing, we looked back at some previous hypothetical network scenarios to see how the cost of network ownership can change over time.