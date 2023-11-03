Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More
-
System76 ☛ Gaming on Linux with Aaron Honeycutt
Aaron Honeycutt is a Happiness Architect on the System76 CARE team, helping Linux customers and co-workers solve some of the more challenging problems every day. In his free time, gaming on Linux is how he lets off steam and serves as one of his main sources of entertainment. As a daily gamer and weekly Twitch streamer, Aaron is a go-to resource for advice on all things related to Linux gaming.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Latest Steam Client Beta has some useful controller support upgrades
Valve has rolled out a fresh Steam Client Beta for desktop which includes some really good sounding improvements for controller support, so here's what's new.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ October 23 Steam Survey: Simplified Chinese rises, Linux and macOS decline
We have another fresh Steam Hardware & Software Survey for October 2023 and the results show that Simplified Chinese as a language on Steam has another sharp jump resulting in some odd results. Be sure to check out our Steam Tracker.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble has a bundle full of awesome games IGN gave 9s and 10s
Need some critically highly-rated games? Humble Bundle put up a rather fantastic selection of games that IGN gave either a 9 or 10 score to and it really is a good bundle.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRazer 3.7 brings even more Razer device support to Linux
OpenRazer 3.7.0 is out now bringing with it plenty of code clean-up and lots of new device support to Linux for Razer hardware fans this is an essential.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Devolver Digital acquires ASTRONEER developer System Era Softworks
Devolver Digital has now acquired System Era Softworks, who made the popular space exploration and industry game ASTRONEER. The deal is for "up to" $40 million USD done through a mixture of cash and shares, with $22 million USD due as initial consideration.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 brings AMD FSR 2.2, looking better on Steam Deck
Another colossal update for Baldur's Gate 3 has landed with Patch 4 and the changelog, as expected, is utterly ridiculous. Seriously, what the heck. Oh, it's also enhanced with AMD FSR 2.2! So this should make it look better on Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Turbo Overkill boosts controller support & gets a Steam Deck graphics preset
Turbo Overkill is easily one of the best shooters I've played in a long time, and this latest update has made it even better - especially for users of controllers and players on Steam Deck.