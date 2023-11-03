Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors

New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC

ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a1

This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.

Who do you help when you support the Tor Project?

Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software

Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support for More Synaptics Prometheus Fingerprint Readers

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

The first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds are here and, as expected, they’re based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which arrived last month on October 12th.

Internet Society

Achieving Greater Heights for MANRS

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

$150 BeagleV-Fire SBC features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, support BeagleBone capes
Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA was one of the first Linux-compatible RISC-V SoCs and was found in pricey boards such as the Icicle and TySOM-M-MPFS250 development boards
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
It's doable, but worth the cost
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software
Nitrux 3.1 is out now as the latest ISO snapshot for this immutable, systemd-free, and KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and Lunduke's Big Tech Show
Two new episodes
Linux 6.6
delayed a lot
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
BiBi-Linux wiper targets Israeli companies - Help Net Security
Attackers have started using new wiper malware called BiBi-Linux to attack Israeli companies and destroy their data.
 
Programming Leftovers
C, Python, and more
Software: Tor Browser, Package Managers, and Kubernetes
three more articles
Desktop Environments: Xfce4 in OpenBSD and Bringing dwm Shortcuts to GNOME
a pair of technical stories
KQuickImageEditor 0.3.0 and Kirigami Adddons 0.12 alpha
Two new releases are out in preparation of the first alpha release or the February Megarelease
Security Leftovers
17 stories, mostly from or by DataBreaches
Microsoft's Latest Misinformation/Disinformation Scandal
3 stories
Devices and Open Hardware or Retro
5 stories more
Windows TCO (Security Calamities)
Some breaches and such
Mozi is Dead
Mozi Botnet Likely Killed by Its Creators
Why You Should Write Your Own Static Site Generator
And oh boy do I love it
Why FreeBSD: Metify to Showcase How Moving to FreeBSD Enhanced Two New Products
The FreeBSD Vendor Summit always provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about how and why companies are using FreeBSD
today's howtos
only 5 howtos for now
Games: Aaron Honeycutt, Steam Client, and More
8 stories from Liam Dawe and others
Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors
Additionally, Embedian provides comprehensive software support for these products, including Yocto Project compatibility, Debian 11 Bullseye integration, and Android 11 support
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Install and Use Kvantum Themes in KDE Plasma
Learn how you can install and use Kvantum themes in any KDE Plasma desktop.
It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
Firefox, hiredis, Strace updates in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week have been frequent with a fair amount of software packages arriving in each snapshot
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Programming Leftovers
Git, C, Rust, and more
Debian Leftovers
and Sparky
Games: Godot 4.1.3, Steam Deck, and More
3 games-related updates/news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff
Devices: Rockchip, RISC-V, ZimaCube, Open source hardware (OSHW)
Linux-friendly hardware
Changes With Mozilla Thunderbird and Firefox
Things changing
Ultimate Arch is online.
I just put Ultimate Arch online today and built the Ultimate Arch website online in one evening
Kernel: mseal(), memory tiering, and LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor
Some Linux news
Software: KDE Software for GNU/Linux, MBR and GPT, More
WordPress also
Hyphens, minus, and dashes in Debian man pages
A change to the handling of the character often referred to as "hyphen", "minus", or "dash" ("-") made many man pages rather harder to work with
Home Assistant 2023.11 Release and a Review
we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant
Gawk 5.3.0 released
This note announces the next release of GNU Awk: version 5.3.0
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Ubuntu Leftovers
3 stories
Richard Stallman in Prague: Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges
Stallman's current health challenge, a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has brought about physical changes, yet it hasn't dampened his spirit nor diluted his message
Daily Bulletins Now in All Sites
It's an accessibility and usability enhancement
LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now
The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.5.8 as the eighth and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.5 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite.
today's howtos
mostly from one site
You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How
Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) users can now finally upgrade their systems to the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.10 and Linux 6.1.61
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.10 kernel
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
coding news and views
Open Hardware: Reverse-engineering, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Many items on small computing
November 2023 Figures Show GNU/Linux Surging Worldwide (8% of Desktops and Laptops, According to statCounter)
statCounter has also begun releasing some early, preliminary data
Android Leftovers
Lava Blaze 2 5G unveiled: Dimensity 6020 SoC, Ring Light, and bloatware-free Android
Garuda Linux Released “Spizaetus” with New Hyperland ISO, Drops MATE, LXQt
Explore the latest release of Garuda Linux 20231029, "Spizaetus," and find out what makes this Arch-based distribution stand out.
Krita 5.2.1 Released
Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
Facebook Against Free Software Rules
3 stories
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Stories
Windows strikes again
Proprietary Abuses by Microsoft
Yet more of the same
K Desktop Environment: Plasma 6 fundraiser and KDE KWin may gain early HDR support for gaming
KDE news
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Software: RDP, Command-Line/Terminal Email Clients, and Kubernetes
Some software lists and news
Games: Warzone 2100, The Outlast Trials, Steam Snap, and More
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution
Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software Foundation, is a legend in software
Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update
Papirus, the popular icon pack for Linux desktops, has a new update available to download
Tux Machines Bulletins Almost Ready
there's still one show-stopping bug
Asahi Linux Team Uncovers macOS Refresh Rate Bugs
Learn about the new bugs discovered by the Asahi Linux team related to refresh rate, which might result in an unstable system.
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Arduino and more
Software Leftovers
LibreOffice, Red Hat, and more
Programming Leftovers
Wasm, Qt, and more
Security Leftovers
Some more reports for the night
mesa 23.3.0-rc2
I'm happy to announce the second release candidate, 23.3.0-rc2.
SFC Submits comments to US Copyright Office on Generative AI and Copyleft
better understand how so-called generative Hey Hi (AI) systems present new challenges and concerns to copyright.
KDE Updates From Harald Sitter and Kontact
Some project news
Fake Security Gestures From People Who Spy (Microsoft, Mozilla)
more pandering
Fedora Updates From IBM After Driving Away Red Hat-Connected Community
Some Fedora news
Kernel: Revoy Betrayed, QLogic 10Gb “QLGE” Ethernet Driver Removed, Jonathan Corbet Speaks at 'Linux' Foundation Event
Some kernel news/views
today's howtos
many howtos for the evening
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
With the development cycle for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) opened, Canonical has now published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters.
NVIDIA Linux Driver Adds Support for Night Light in Wayland
NVIDIA has released a new version of its Linux graphics driver that adds support for the Night Light feature in GNOME on Wayland
Linux Release Delayed by Lenovo
critical issue
Android Leftovers
Doogee T30 Ultra debuts as new 11-inch Android tablet for under US$300
Tux Machines Daily Bulletins Coming by Week's End
The general idea and purpose of such bulletins are, all the daily pages are available as a single file, a text file, possible to download automatically and periodically, perhaps over IPFS, not just Gemini and the Web
3 Best Linux Terminal Text Editors Perfect for Beginners
Step into the Linux world with the best tools
Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announced today in a blog post that they are doubling down on offering a DEB package of their popular, open-source, and cross-platform Firefox web browser for Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions.
GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements
GNOME Shell 45.1 and Mutter 45.1 are now available with better Xwayland and Wayland support, as well as various improvements and fixes for bugs and crashes.
Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support for More Synaptics Prometheus Fingerprint Readers
Fwupd 1.9.7 Linux firmware updating utility is now available with support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, Logitech Rally system devices, some Western Digital eMMC devices, and other devices.
Android: Coming Soon To A RISC-V Processor Near You
In the roughly decade and a half since the Android mobile operating system appeared on the scene it has been primarily sold on devices with an ARM core at their heart
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
today's leftovers
4 stories more
Kernel and Linux Foundation
LF stuff, even not Linux
today's howtos
4 more howtos
Luckfox Launches an Ultra-Compact Linux-Capable Single-Board Computer with On-Device AI Smarts
With a 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 and the pairing of a RISC-V microcontroller and a neural processor, this compact board aims for edge AI work.
Why Linux OS is Best for Platform for Coders
Your choice of operating system can significantly affect your coding journey
Security Leftovers
Security news
Android Leftovers
This app makes Android phones unusable by sending fake Bluetooth requests
Voyager 23.10 might be my favorite take on the GNOME desktop to date
I've experienced several different iterations of the GNOME desktop
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for November
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC
The board is compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, and it supports standard Linux distributions right out of the box
New Issue of Linux Magazine
behind paywall though
Peppermint OS Introduces Devuan Build for ARM
Peppermint OS Broadens Reach with Devuan Build for ARM Architecture.
Security Leftovers
Incidents and GNU/Linux suggestions
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Assorted FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Mozilla and Tor: Firefox, Thunderbird, Arti 1.1.10, Tails 5.19
Projects updates and news
Games: Godot 4.2 beta 4, NONOGRAM NIGHTS, and Lots More
Mostly from Liam Dawe
Linux Kernel: switchable x86-32 binary support and a spooky ethernet driver bug
Two articles about Linux
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and GNU/Linux Distros
Two new episodes
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
5 stories for now
Events: LibreOffice, FSF, and GStreamer
3 new roundups or updates
Kubernetes Gateway API v1.0 and Running MongoDB on Kubernetes
A pair of new posts
today's howtos
many howtos for Wednesday and Tuesday
Mozilla Presents Official Firefox Nightly Deb Package
Explore Mozilla's official Firefox nightly deb package, including advanced security and instant updates for users.
Coming Soon: Tux Machines Daily Bulletins
There's no timeline for this yet, but perhaps we can get this done by the end of this week
Winter and the Web
Our reach is generally growing, but we want to lessen our reliance on the Web