ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on GNU/Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL, often fondly referred to as Postgres, is an open-source relational database management system known for its robust features and extensibility.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Prestashop on Ubuntu 22.04
Prestashop is a free and open-source e-commerce solution written in PHP. In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install an open-source eCommerce solution - Prestashop using the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP) on the Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install BookStack on Debian 12
BookStack is a simple and self-hosted platform for storing and organizing information. In this tutorial, we'll walk you through the installation process of BookStack on the Debian 12 server
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Prestashop with Apache and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 12
Prestashop is a free and open-source e-commerce solution written in PHP. It allows you to self-host and create online stores and grow your online business. In this tutorial, I will guide you step by step through the installation of PrestaShop on a Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Redmine with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 12
Redmine is a free and open-source project management and issue-tracking tool. Follow this step-by-step guide to install the Redmine project management and issue-tracking tool on Debian 12 Server. By following this, you will install Redmine with MariaDB as the database server and Apache2 as the web server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install BookWyrm on a Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server using Docker
BookWyrm is an open-source federated social network for book readers. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install BookWyrm on a Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install QMPlay2 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Linux Mint users looking for a feature-rich media player can benefit from learning to install QMPlay2 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. This robust media player stands out with its unique features, flexibility, and user-friendly interface.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Blender on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Blender is a leading open-source 3D creation suite offering various modeling, animation, rendering, and more features. Whether you’re using GNU/Linux Mint 21 or the older stable release of GNU/Linux Mint 20, installing Blender can significantly enhance your creative capabilities.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GIMP on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For those looking to install GIMP on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or the older stable release of GNU/Linux Mint 20, you’re choosing a robust image editing platform that rivals premium alternatives. GIMP, short for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a feature-rich application that caters to a variety of image editing needs, from simple photo retouching...
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kate Text Editor on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you aim to install the Kate Text Editor on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or the older stable release of GNU/Linux Mint 20, you’re in for a treat. Kate is a sophisticated text editor that combines ease of use with a robust set of features, making it a favorite among developers and casual users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FreeOffice on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For those looking to install FreeOffice on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release of GNU/Linux Mint 20, SoftMaker’s FreeOffice suite presents a compelling, cost-free alternative to the mainstream productivity tools. It offers full compatibility with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office and LibreOffice file formats, wrapped in a user-friendly package perfect for personal and professional use.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU Emacs on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you aim to install GNU Emacs on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or the older stable release of GNU/Linux Mint 20, you’re in for a treat. GNU Emacs is more than a text editor—it’s a comprehensive integrated development environment (IDE) that’s been empowering users since its creation by Richard Stallman for the GNU project.
