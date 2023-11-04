Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
-
Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0
KUserFeedback is a library for collecting user feedback for apps via telemetry and surveys.
Version 1.3.0 is now available for packaging.
This version adds the option to build it for Qt 6. It can also be built for Qt 5 and distros may want to package it twice, however this will mean handling some overlapping files and most apps which use it will be ported to Qt 6 as part of the KDE 6 MegaReleases in February so distros may prefer to drop Qt 5 builds then.
-
Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0
Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC (phonon-backend-vlc) have new releases today which add Qt 6 support. These tars will by default build Qt 5 and 6 at the same time and we advise distros to ship both builds.
-
Jonathan Riddell: libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0 is out now. The release adds Qt 6 support. libqaccessibilityclient is used by KMag and KWin both of which have forthcoming releases that are ported to Qt 6 so there should be no need for distros to build two versions.