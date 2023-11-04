Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0

KUserFeedback is a library for collecting user feedback for apps via telemetry and surveys.

Version 1.3.0 is now available for packaging.

This version adds the option to build it for Qt 6. It can also be built for Qt 5 and distros may want to package it twice, however this will mean handling some overlapping files and most apps which use it will be ported to Qt 6 as part of the KDE 6 MegaReleases in February so distros may prefer to drop Qt 5 builds then.