Over the next few years, there was no real progress or resolution that DataBreaches could detect. DataBreaches would occasionally get an inquiry from HHS asking if there were any updates and if we still had all the data we had offered to HHS when we filed the complaint. Things started to move, however slowly, in an April 2023 conference call with HHS, during which their investigator asked DataBreaches if we would be willing to reach out to Ventura to offer them a copy of the data. DataBreaches firmly (and somewhat impolitely) declined, stating that DataBreaches had reached out multiple times to Ventura to no avail and their consultant had ghosted DataBreaches. If Ventura wanted help from DataBreaches, they would have to pick up the phone and ask for it.