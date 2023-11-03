Mozi is Dead
Security Week ☛ Mozi Botnet Likely Killed by Its Creators
Mozi emerged in September 2019 and at one point it was a highly active botnet, accounting for a large chunk of the traffic associated with IoT botnets. In June 2021, a unit of the Chinese cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360 reported seeing 1.5 million infected nodes, including more than 800,000 in China and many in India.
ESET spol s r o ☛ ESET Research: Infamous IoT botnet Mozi taken down via a kill switch
ESET Research recently observed the sudden demise of one of the most prolific Internet of Things (IoT) botnets, named Mozi, infamous for exploiting vulnerabilities in hundreds of thousands of IoT devices each year. User Datagram Protocol (UDP) observed an unanticipated drop in activity that began in India and was also observed in China a week later. The change was caused by an update to Mozi bots that stripped them of their functionality. A few weeks following these events, ESET researchers were able to identify and analyze the kill switch that caused Mozi’s demise.
RIPE ☛ Are IoT Safeguards Keeping Smart Homes Safe?
In a recent analysis conducted by my colleagues and I, we delved deep into the intriguing world of IoT safeguards to examine their threat detection capabilities and also the potential privacy risks they pose. For the first time, we carried out an investigation into the effectiveness of these safeguards with the aim of unveiling their responses to common security threats and privacy risks. Using one of the most advanced IoT testbeds in the world, our study relies on automated experimentation, designed to uncover the truth about these IoT safeguards.
Mozi botnet goes dark under mysterious circumstances
The prolific Mozi botnet, known for targeting internet of things (IoT) devices, has suddenly shut down, leading to speculation it was switched off by its creators at the behest of Chinese authorities.