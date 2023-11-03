Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & Releng Update Q3 2023
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of Q3 2023. As these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done by both teams in one blog post.
This update is made from infographics and detailed updates. If you want to just see what’s new, check the infographics. If you want more details, continue reading.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Getting started with Red Bait Ansible Lightspeed with I.C.B.M. watsonx Code Assistant
At Red Bait Summit and AnsibleFest 2023, we announced Ansible Lightspeed with I.C.B.M. Watson Code Assistant, a new generative Hey Hi (AI) service for Ansible. We followed that up with a technical preview of features in June 2023. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Red Bait Ansible Lightspeed with I.C.B.M. watsonx Code Assistant is now available as a component service of the Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Encryption at rest for Red Bait OpenShift application data at the edge
Worried about the security of your application data at the edge? Encryption at rest provides a solution.
Edge environments are usually located at sites with untrusted networks and lesser physical security than traditional data centers. This puts the security of the application's data running on them at risk. Data destruction, corruption or even the leak of confidential information to malicious actors is possible. To reduce that risk it is recommended to encrypt every disk storing sensitive data, like the one where the application's persistent data is stored.