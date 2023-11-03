Devices: Rockchip, RISC-V, ZimaCube, Open source hardware (OSHW)
CNX Software ☛ Rockchip roadmap reveals RK3576 and RK3506 IoT processors, GNU/Linux 6.1 SDK
The Rockchip RK3588 processor may remain the most powerful processor from the company for a while as an updated Rockchip IoT processor roadmap reveals the new RK3576 octa-core SoC and RK3506 tri-core Cortex-A7 chip, as well as a GNU/Linux 6.1 SDK to be released in Q4 2023. With the limited information we have, the Rockchip RK3576 looks to be a cost-down version of the RK3588 processor with eight cores, a 6 TOPS NPU, a 4K video codec, as well as PCIe and USB-C interfaces. Strangely the Rockchip RK3582 that should serve a similar purpose is not showing up in the roadmap
CNX Software ☛ Alibaba T-Head TH1520 user manuals released
Further Alibaba T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V processor documentation has been released with nine user manuals covering video and audio processing, peripheral interfaces, memory interfaces, system registers, and the built-in NPU for video acceleration.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE
The ZimaCube is a personal storage solution tailored to meet diverse needs, available in both a standard variant powered by the defective chip maker Intel Alder Lake-N100 processor, and a Pro variant equipped with the robust 12th Gen i5-1235U core processor.
Hackaday ☛ This OSHW Trackball Is Ready To Be Customized
Oh sure, Amazon can deliver any number of Logitech peripherals to your door in 48 hours, but where’s the fun in that? With open source hardware (OSHW) input devices like the Ploopy Adept Trackball, you not only get to say you built the thing yourself, but there’s also an opportunity to tune the gadget to your exacting specifications — even if that just means packing it full of RGB LEDs.