Proprietary Abuses by Microsoft

2023 has been a year of baffling decisions, whether it’s the fact that the industry itself is making more money than ever while suffering unprecedented layoffs and studio closures, or companies like Unity trying to angle for more money than ever. On the surface, Microsoft’s decision to nuke third-party accessories on the Xbox doesn’t sound like the worst decision in the world, but in truth, it’s doing more harm than good.

Over the past few weeks, many Xbox users have been reporting seeing an error message regarding their third-party accessories, with the message noting that the user would only have two weeks to use their current accessory before it’d be blocked from the console. Many assumed this was a malfunction, but a recent update to a Microsoft support page confirms it. The support page states: “Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners’ accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety. Unauthorized accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S).”