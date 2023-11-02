Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update

NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

The first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds are here and, as expected, they’re based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which arrived last month on October 12th.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq- keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.

Arti 1.1.10 continues work on support for onion services in arti. And we are so very close! With this release, we can (technically) run as an onion service... though not yet in a useful way. (Onion services don't yet recover correctly after a restart, outdated keys are not removed, and we are missing other important security features.) You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.

Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update

The latest release adds icons for a slew of Linux software, including a bunch of apps distributed on Flathub, as well as a redesigned icon for GNOME Console, and a revamped animated spinner glyph.

As mentioned, there’s also a revamped icon for GNOME Console (plus a new symbolic icon to go with it), and a new animated spinner for GNOME apps (this is often shown during loading actions).

Plus, Papirus boosts its NixOS coverage, with the inclusion of the NixOS distro logo and icons for core tools, including the Nix Software Center; adds fixes for missing icons in Evolution; and cleans up a swathe of symlinks.

