Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update
The latest release adds icons for a slew of Linux software, including a bunch of apps distributed on Flathub, as well as a redesigned icon for GNOME Console, and a revamped animated spinner glyph.
As mentioned, there’s also a revamped icon for GNOME Console (plus a new symbolic icon to go with it), and a new animated spinner for GNOME apps (this is often shown during loading actions).
Plus, Papirus boosts its NixOS coverage, with the inclusion of the NixOS distro logo and icons for core tools, including the Nix Software Center; adds fixes for missing icons in Evolution; and cleans up a swathe of symlinks.