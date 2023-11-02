Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution

NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

The first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds are here and, as expected, they’re based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which arrived last month on October 12th.

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq- keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.

Arti 1.1.10 continues work on support for onion services in arti. And we are so very close! With this release, we can (technically) run as an onion service... though not yet in a useful way. (Onion services don't yet recover correctly after a restart, outdated keys are not removed, and we are missing other important security features.) You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.

Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2023



Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software Foundation, is a legend in software. I met him in the early 2000s at the inaugural Telluride Tech Festival. I ate lunch with Richard as he munched on corn on the cob, kernels dropping into his iconic beard, and listened as he explained the monetary and business benefits of the open-source software movement.

Open-source software (OSS) is source code that anyone can use and modify, unlike private software that requires the sale and licensing of products. The guiding principle behind open-source development is to drive collaborative innovation. The creators of Linux, an open-source operating system, could have easily released a pay-walled product. Instead, they focused on creating a highly accessible solution for businesses across all industries.

Today, Linux is available through an open-source license, allowing anyone to improve the software without restrictions. Open-source software is relied on by many major corporations, including tech giants like Amazon, Google and Netflix.

