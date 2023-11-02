Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution
Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software Foundation, is a legend in software. I met him in the early 2000s at the inaugural Telluride Tech Festival. I ate lunch with Richard as he munched on corn on the cob, kernels dropping into his iconic beard, and listened as he explained the monetary and business benefits of the open-source software movement.
Open-source software (OSS) is source code that anyone can use and modify, unlike private software that requires the sale and licensing of products. The guiding principle behind open-source development is to drive collaborative innovation. The creators of Linux, an open-source operating system, could have easily released a pay-walled product. Instead, they focused on creating a highly accessible solution for businesses across all industries.
Today, Linux is available through an open-source license, allowing anyone to improve the software without restrictions. Open-source software is relied on by many major corporations, including tech giants like Amazon, Google and Netflix.