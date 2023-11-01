mesa 23.3.0-rc2
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the second release candidate, 23.3.0-rc2.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding
more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 8th.
Cheers,
Eric
---
Alyssa Rosenzweig (4):
hasvk: Support builiding on non-Intel
crocus: Support building on non-Intel
meson: Add vulkan-drivers=all option
meson: Add gallium-drivers=all option
Caio Oliveira (1):
anv: Fix leak when compiling internal kernels
Corentin Noël (1):
mesa/bufferobj: ensure that very large width+offset are always rejected
Danylo Piliaiev (1):
tu: Fix reading of stale (V)PC_PRIMITIVE_CNTL_0
Eric Engestrom (5):
.pick_status.json: Update to e64a97694ac9dc97f65e1a8e91a5c9789109fd2c
.pick_status.json: Update to 4cdd094ae1e97d857a6b9dbc291d7bbe6ea266ac
.pick_status.json: Update to e4a1bc70dd739ca8addddc940af08312b038e288
.pick_status.json: Update to faed5d647f2416bb0ce3a9d33a3955169c70dc52
VERSION: bump for 23.3.0-rc2
Faith Ekstrand (1):
nir/lower_bit_size: Fix subgroup lowering for floats
Iago Toral Quiroga (1):
v3d,v3dv: fix MMU error from hardware prefetch after ldunifa
Ian Romanick (1):
nir/split_vars: Don't split arrays of cooperative matrix types
Juston Li (6):
venus: add helper function to get cmd handle
venus: refactor out common cmd feedback functions
venus: support deferred query feedback recording
venus: track/recycle appended query feedback cmds
venus: append query feedback at submission time
venus: switch to unconditionally deferred query feedback
Karol Herbst (9):
rusticl/device: restrict image_buffer_size
rusticl/device: restrict param_max_size further
rusticl/mem: properly set pipe_image_view::access
zink: lower fisnormal as it requires the Kernel Cap
radv: fix buffers in vkGetDescriptorEXT with size not aligned to 4
rusticl/queue: Only take a weak ref to the last Event
rusticl/mesa: pass PIPE_BIND_LINEAR in resource_create_texture_from_user
zink: deallocate global_bindings array
rusticl/mesa/screen: do not derefence the entire pipe_screen struct
Lionel Landwerlin (3):
intel/fs: fix dynamic interpolation mode selection
anv/meson: add missing dependency on the interface header
anv: fix corner case of mutable descriptor pool creation
Marek Olšák (1):
radeonsi: initialize perfetto in the right place
Mike Blumenkrantz (12):
zink: don't block large vram allocations
zink: add copy box locking
zink: emit SpvCapabilitySampleRateShading with SampleId
zink: always set VK_EXTERNAL_MEMORY_HANDLE_TYPE_HOST_ALLOCATION_BIT_EXT for usermem
zink: clamp resolve extents to src/dst geometry
zink: only emit xfb execution mode for last vertex stage
aux/u_transfer_helper: set rendertarget bind for msaa staging resource
zink: unset explicit_xfb_buffer for non-xfb shaders
mesa/st/texture: match width+height for texture downloads of cube textures
zink: add more locking for compute pipelines
radv: correctly return oom from the device when failing to create a cs
zink: check for cbuf0 writes before setting A2C
Neha Bhende (1):
ntt: lower indirect tesslevels in ntt
Samuel Pitoiset (5):
ac/gpu_info: remove bogus assertion about number of COMPUTE/SDMA queues
radv: fix a synchronization issue with primitives generated query on RDNA1-2
radv: bind the non-dynamic graphics state from the pipeline unconditionally
radv: fix compute shader invocations query on compute queue on GFX6
radv: emit COMPUTE_PIPELINESTAT_ENABLE for CS invocations on ACE
Sil Vilerino (1):
d3d12: d3d12_video_buffer_create_impl - Fix resource importing
git tag: mesa-23.3.0-rc2
