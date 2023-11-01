mesa 23.3.0-rc2

Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce the second release candidate, 23.3.0-rc2.

As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new

Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44

The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 8th.

Cheers, Eric

Alyssa Rosenzweig (4): hasvk: Support builiding on non-Intel crocus: Support building on non-Intel meson: Add vulkan-drivers=all option meson: Add gallium-drivers=all option

Caio Oliveira (1): anv: Fix leak when compiling internal kernels

Corentin Noël (1): mesa/bufferobj: ensure that very large width+offset are always rejected

Danylo Piliaiev (1): tu: Fix reading of stale (V)PC_PRIMITIVE_CNTL_0

Eric Engestrom (5): .pick_status.json: Update to e64a97694ac9dc97f65e1a8e91a5c9789109fd2c .pick_status.json: Update to 4cdd094ae1e97d857a6b9dbc291d7bbe6ea266ac .pick_status.json: Update to e4a1bc70dd739ca8addddc940af08312b038e288 .pick_status.json: Update to faed5d647f2416bb0ce3a9d33a3955169c70dc52 VERSION: bump for 23.3.0-rc2

Faith Ekstrand (1): nir/lower_bit_size: Fix subgroup lowering for floats

Iago Toral Quiroga (1): v3d,v3dv: fix MMU error from hardware prefetch after ldunifa

Ian Romanick (1): nir/split_vars: Don't split arrays of cooperative matrix types

Juston Li (6): venus: add helper function to get cmd handle venus: refactor out common cmd feedback functions venus: support deferred query feedback recording venus: track/recycle appended query feedback cmds venus: append query feedback at submission time venus: switch to unconditionally deferred query feedback

Karol Herbst (9): rusticl/device: restrict image_buffer_size rusticl/device: restrict param_max_size further rusticl/mem: properly set pipe_image_view::access zink: lower fisnormal as it requires the Kernel Cap radv: fix buffers in vkGetDescriptorEXT with size not aligned to 4 rusticl/queue: Only take a weak ref to the last Event rusticl/mesa: pass PIPE_BIND_LINEAR in resource_create_texture_from_user zink: deallocate global_bindings array rusticl/mesa/screen: do not derefence the entire pipe_screen struct

Lionel Landwerlin (3): intel/fs: fix dynamic interpolation mode selection anv/meson: add missing dependency on the interface header anv: fix corner case of mutable descriptor pool creation

Marek Olšák (1): radeonsi: initialize perfetto in the right place

Mike Blumenkrantz (12): zink: don't block large vram allocations zink: add copy box locking zink: emit SpvCapabilitySampleRateShading with SampleId zink: always set VK_EXTERNAL_MEMORY_HANDLE_TYPE_HOST_ALLOCATION_BIT_EXT for usermem zink: clamp resolve extents to src/dst geometry zink: only emit xfb execution mode for last vertex stage aux/u_transfer_helper: set rendertarget bind for msaa staging resource zink: unset explicit_xfb_buffer for non-xfb shaders mesa/st/texture: match width+height for texture downloads of cube textures zink: add more locking for compute pipelines radv: correctly return oom from the device when failing to create a cs zink: check for cbuf0 writes before setting A2C

Neha Bhende (1): ntt: lower indirect tesslevels in ntt

Samuel Pitoiset (5): ac/gpu_info: remove bogus assertion about number of COMPUTE/SDMA queues radv: fix a synchronization issue with primitives generated query on RDNA1-2 radv: bind the non-dynamic graphics state from the pipeline unconditionally radv: fix compute shader invocations query on compute queue on GFX6 radv: emit COMPUTE_PIPELINESTAT_ENABLE for CS invocations on ACE

Sil Vilerino (1): d3d12: d3d12_video_buffer_create_impl - Fix resource importing

git tag: mesa-23.3.0-rc2

