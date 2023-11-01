SFC Submits comments to US Copyright Office on Generative AI and Copyleft
This week, Software Freedom Conservancy responded to the United States Copyright Office's request for comments to better understand how so-called generative Hey Hi (AI) systems present new challenges and concerns to copyright.
[...]
SFC's submitted comments highlight how copyleft truly “promote[s] Progress in Science and the Useful Arts" (the phrase used in the United States Constitution that established copyright) and that copyleft licensing should be specifically considered in any rulemaking or legislation. Copylefted Free and Open Source Software (“FOSS”) uniquely creates a collaborative environment for creative production; SFC's comments call on policymakers to carefully consider how these conditions differ from typical corporate and business contexts for policymaking. Because copyleft licensing requires reciprocity, SFC asked the Copyright Office to understand that financial compensation for copyright monopoly holders does not properly advance the policy goals of copyleft, and by extension, the policy motivation of “promot[ing] Progress" . Furthermore, SFC's comments draw attention to the power imbalance between Big Tech and the actual producers of labor that has filled their trained models.