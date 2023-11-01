Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
Compared to the simple bullseye → bookworm upgrade, I’m not sure about this. The result? Yes, definitely, the system feels - weirdly - much more responsive, logged in over SSH. I guess the arm64 base architecture has some more efficient ops than the “lowest denominator armhf”, so to say (e.g. there was in the 32 bit version some rpi-custom package with string ops), and thus migrating to 64 bit makes more things “faster”, but this is subjective so it might be actually not true.
But from the point of view of the effort? Unless you like to play with dpkg and apt, and understand how these work and break, I’d rather say, migrate to ansible and automate the deployment. It’s doable, sure, and by the third system, I got this nailed down pretty well, but it was a lot of time spent.
The good aspect is that I did 3 migrations...