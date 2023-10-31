Free Software is Better at Enduring Apocalyptic Events
THE world is changing fast with conflicts and sanctions, losses and bankruptcies, even national debts that grow at a pace of $500,000,000,000 per month. Is this sustainable? Definitely not. Humans might still 'breed' with so-called 'apps', but the future of human civilisation does not look too bright (the planet and other animals can survive).
In a post-Apocalyptic world, Free software can definitely survive (loads of people have full access to the source code, going down to the core and the designs) and society can be rebuilt in a more collaborative fashion, not partitioned along borders with both sides hoarding weapons and proprietary software with back doors (spying).
Maybe one day we'll learn to live like animals... and not in a bad sense. █