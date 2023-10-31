Free Software is Better at Enduring Apocalyptic Events

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

Free Software is Better at Enduring Apocalyptic Events

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2023



THE world is changing fast with conflicts and sanctions, losses and bankruptcies, even national debts that grow at a pace of $500,000,000,000 per month. Is this sustainable? Definitely not. Humans might still 'breed' with so-called 'apps', but the future of human civilisation does not look too bright (the planet and other animals can survive).

In a post-Apocalyptic world, Free software can definitely survive (loads of people have full access to the source code, going down to the core and the designs) and society can be rebuilt in a more collaborative fashion, not partitioned along borders with both sides hoarding weapons and proprietary software with back doors (spying).

Maybe one day we'll learn to live like animals... and not in a bad sense. █