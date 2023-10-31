China is Turning Down Apple and Microsoft, GNU/Linux on the Rise
THIS past week we wrote about India exiting Microsoft and China moving further away from its notorious alliance with Microsoft and Bill Gates (Microsoft's ambassador and lobbyist to the Communist Party).
As it turns out, based on some reports, Apple is losing Chinese consumers to Huawei and "iPhone 15 series saw a 6% decline in sales in its launch month compared with the prior year, according to data from market researcher GfK that covers end-consumer sales for all channels."
This mentions "Huawei Technologies’ return to the mobile arena spotlight as a key event in the period."
As noted two weeks ago in the sister site, Microsoft's share in devices in China had fallen to a flat 0.00%, according to statCounter.
Does this mean China is moving to GNU/Linux, as it vouched it would (several years ago)? Well, again, based on statCounter numbers the adoption of GNU/Linux in China grew a lot this past year (since altercations with the US and political crises). This unfortunate diplomatic development might work to the advantage of GNU/Linux, even if it causes conflicts and suffering. This past Sunday the release of Linux was delayed due to Chinese developers and companies. They're pushing their own hardware architecture. █