One of the wishes that I and other people frequently have for ZFS is the ability to take an existing directory (and everything underneath it) in a ZFS filesystem and turn it into a sub-filesystem of its own. One reason for wanting this is that a number of things are set and controlled on a per-filesystem basis in ZFS, instead of on a per-directory basis; if you have a (sub)directory where you want any special value for those, you need to make it a filesystem of its own. Often you may not immediately realize this before the directory exists and has been populated, and you discover the need for the special setting values. Today I realized that one reason ZFS doesn't have this feature is because of how ZFS filesystems are put together.