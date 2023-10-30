Security Leftovers
Breaking Trust: Hospital Worker Suspended For Invasion Of Patient’s Privacy
In a shocking incident at the Government Ariyalur Medical College Hospital, a temporary housekeeping staff has been suspended for violating patient privacy. The accused, Manikandan of Kadur in Perambalur, allegedly took a photo of a male patient who was lying unconscious and naked in the operation theatre and shared it on WhatsApp.
The patient, who was undergoing a thigh bone operation, had no idea that his privacy was being violated in such a disgraceful manner. Manikandan reportedly took the photo to provide evidence to his wife that he was at work and later shared it as his WhatsApp status. However, his thoughtless action resulted in the photo being widely circulated online.
The Register UK ☛ LockBit alleges it boarded Boeing, stole 'sensitive data' [Ed: Windows TCO]
Security In Brief Notorious ransomware gang LockBit has reportedly exfiltrated “a tremendous amount of sensitive data from aerospace outfit Boeing.
Data Breaches ☛ Should Ransom Payments Be Made Illegal? [Ed: Windows TCO]
The Ransomware Task Force was created in 2021 to bring together government, private industry and civil society to create strategies to fight cybercriminal gangs extorting organizations. This year has been challenging with rising attacks, but Megan Stifel of the Institute for Security and Technology says progress is being made. In this edition of Studio 471, Megan discusses the future of the Ransomware Task Force, whether ransom payments should be banned and how organizations are strengthening baseline security.
Intel 471 ☛ Should Ransom Payments Be Made Illegal?
Hogan Lovell Series: “Insider Threats”
Welcome to Hogan Lovells’ The Data Chronicles, brought to you by the firm’s global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice. This multimedia series is dedicated to the ever-changing legal and regulatory developments in the world of data, privacy, and cybersecurity.
Data Breaches ☛ IL: Morrison Community Hospital patient data leaked by threat actors
Shortly thereafter, the listing was removed, only to be re-listed on October 19 with a claim by BlackCat that because the hospital had not given them a clear response, they were going to leak a little data and start contacting patients. Whether they ever contacted any patients or not is not known to DataBreaches, but on October 19, the hospital posted a notice on its website confirming that it had experienced a “network security incident” on September 24 and would be notifying some current and former patients that their personal information may have been accessed as part of that incident.