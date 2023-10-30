In a shocking incident at the Government Ariyalur Medical College Hospital, a temporary housekeeping staff has been suspended for violating patient privacy. The accused, Manikandan of Kadur in Perambalur, allegedly took a photo of a male patient who was lying unconscious and naked in the operation theatre and shared it on WhatsApp.

The patient, who was undergoing a thigh bone operation, had no idea that his privacy was being violated in such a disgraceful manner. Manikandan reportedly took the photo to provide evidence to his wife that he was at work and later shared it as his WhatsApp status. However, his thoughtless action resulted in the photo being widely circulated online.