Programming Leftovers
-
Thorsten Ball ☛ Laying Siege to a Bug
I love debugging – clear goal, possibly interesting technical surprises, total freedom in approach, and coloring-in-the-lines creativity required. Sometimes when I get assigned a bug I even feel something that could be described as glee. But of course it’s not all love & glee in debugging. Emotions that are quite different can be involved.
-
Ben Congdon ☛ Avoid Load-bearing Shell Scripts
I’ve recently been contemplating a recurring pattern that I’ve observed in several teams I’ve worked on – the ‘Load-Bearing Script.’ The outline of this pattern goes like this: A team member writes a portion of a system as a shell script for a quick prototype. That shell script, initially quite simple, grows in complexity over time. Eventually, the script grows to an unmanageable level of complexity. At that point, it needs to be rewritten in a more maintainable/testable language.
In my experience, this usually manifests itself as a bash script, though any untested/untestable “script” can exhibit this pattern.
-
Karl Seguin ☛ Fast Path to Burnout - Delaying Deploys
Deploying code to production is either the funnest part of my day or the most stressful. Where I land on that spectrum largely comes down to how much control I have over the process. Specifically, I like being able to deploy code when I want to deploy it. Process, and people, that don't get this, don't understand software development (and I'm not sure they understand how the human brain works).
-
Python
-
Adriaan Zhang ☛ Published October 29, 2023 • more posts
We're given five files: alice.py, server.py, auth.log, strong_primes.txt, and gen_agreed_primes.py. alice.py performs a Diffie–Hellman key exchange, which consists of the following steps: [...]
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Feedback from calling Rust from Python
Many comments mentioned pyo3, and I should use it instead of cooking my own. Thanks to the authors, I checked: in this post, I explain what it is and how I migrated my code.
-