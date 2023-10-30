I’ve recently been contemplating a recurring pattern that I’ve observed in several teams I’ve worked on – the ‘Load-Bearing Script.’ The outline of this pattern goes like this: A team member writes a portion of a system as a shell script for a quick prototype. That shell script, initially quite simple, grows in complexity over time. Eventually, the script grows to an unmanageable level of complexity. At that point, it needs to be rewritten in a more maintainable/testable language.

In my experience, this usually manifests itself as a bash script, though any untested/untestable “script” can exhibit this pattern.