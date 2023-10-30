Radxa Zero 3W SBC features Rockchip RK3566 SoC, up to 8GB RAM in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
More Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W lookalikes are coming to market, as after the Allwinner H618-based Orange Pi Zero 2W, the Radxa Zero 3W has now been introduced with a 1.6 GHz Rockchip RK3566 processor and up to 8GB RAM, which makes it one of the most powerful Arm GNU/Linux SBCs in the compact Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor. The board also comes with an optional eMMC flash with up to 64GB capacity, a microSD card, a micro HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, a MIPI CSI camera connector, and of course, the usual 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header.