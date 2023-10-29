today's leftovers
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Revisiting Textpattern
Textpattern is my favourite server-side blog software, if you can work within a couple of its limitations. You know their priorities are right when you log in, and it immediately directs you to the Writing page. No dashboard, no news feed, no notification bubbles, just write!
-
Old VCR ☛ What the KIM-1 really needs is an LCD screen
Here's a sidecar screen for my KIM-1 that's large enough to be useful, small enough to be portable, and efficient enough to be powered by my unit's built-in power supply. Plus, it can be driven by the KIM-1's unallocated I/O lines so that its 20mA current loop terminal interface remains available, with bonus points for being self-lit so you can see it like the LEDs. And the output driver takes up just 64 bytes of RAM.
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Making an USB Ethernet adapter work [SR9700]
The adapter I ended up getting was the SR-QF9700 that does not have an actual brand on it. When plugging it into my laptop there was a slight issue though. It shows up as a CD drive...
-
Hackaday ☛ “Cheap Yellow Display” Builds Community Through Hardware
For the most part, Hackaday is all about hardware hacking projects. Sometimes, though, the real hack in a project isn’t building hardware, but rather building a community around the hardware.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble's WB: 100 Play the Legends bundle is a really good deal
Need some games for the weekend again? Well Humble's WB: 100 Play the Legends bundle really does look like a really good deal filled with some great games. Here's the Steam Deck and desktop Linux compatibility.
-
Yahoo News ☛ The DENT Project Continues to Accelerate Retail Market Momentum with the Launch of DENT 3.2 "Cynthia" and New Industry-Leading General Members