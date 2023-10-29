This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

Unfinished projects

During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging. That’s a shame because without good announcements, there is no chance for people to know about the code.

All of the projects I’ve been coding on are more or less unfinished which is why I’ve not been too keen on blogging about them. It’s time to get over this inhibition and show the world these rough gems in all their glory.

This blog is just the announcement of more blogs that are about to come. For now, the projects that I’ll be be blogging about are just listed here with a short description and a link to the repository.

I will be fighting the urge to polish the projects more and delay announcing them even further. The plan is to blog about one project per week.

