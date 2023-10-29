Reducing Confusion and Mindless Buzzwords
THE sister site has just explained how and why we modified some text filters to reduce the use or repetition of misleading terminology. It may seem odd, but we're trying to tackle the issue and we've long wanted to alter words for improved clarify, maybe some humour too. The changes may affect this site too, so instead of the term "cloud computing" you might instead see "clown computing" and where "Linux" as a term is used it might become "GNU/Linux" (unless it's the kernel), even in other people's articles. This is all still experimental, but there's a high probability the changes will stay intact. █