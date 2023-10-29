Along the spectrum of “hot boredom” and “soft boredom”, I believe there’s also an identifiable “lukewarm boredom” which expresses itself as “always having something to think about”. For me, there was a transitionary time when “hot boredom” was no longer present in the absence of an engaging activity, but only because I could always think myself into being engaged. With “lukewarm boredom,” you don’t get the restless I-need-to-be-doing-something feeling, but your mind still needs to be continuously active.