Ben Congdon ☛ Soft Boredom
Along the spectrum of “hot boredom” and “soft boredom”, I believe there’s also an identifiable “lukewarm boredom” which expresses itself as “always having something to think about”. For me, there was a transitionary time when “hot boredom” was no longer present in the absence of an engaging activity, but only because I could always think myself into being engaged. With “lukewarm boredom,” you don’t get the restless I-need-to-be-doing-something feeling, but your mind still needs to be continuously active.
Elliot C Smith ☛ The hardest part of prioritising product
The most difficult part of building product with limited features is priortisation. The hardest part of prioritisation is staying consistent. After many years and many 'methods' I can say that sticking to one thing long enough to see results is most of the hard work. These days I am far less attached to methods and spend a lot more time trying to build consistency.
Python
The Register UK ☛ Pope tempted by Python! Signs off on coding scheme for kids
The so-called "Code with Pope" initiative is an online software training tool designed to help kids between 11-15 learn the basics of Python. The 60-hour course teach the basic ground rules of coding on the platform and the children then get a certificate and information on where to learn more skills.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Control the Raspberry Pi 5 GPIO with Python 3
Libgpiod, specifically python3-gpiod is a pure Python module for interacting with the GPIO. It feels similar to RPI.GPIO in that we have to explicitly set the GPIO pins before we use them. We see gpiod as more of an intermediate module for Python and the GPIO. If you are new to this, use GPIO Zero which also works with the Raspberry Pi 5. GPIO Zero was created by Ben Nuttall and Dave Jones and greatly simplifies the GPIO.
