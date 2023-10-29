Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux Updates
HPC Wire ☛ CIQ Announces Availability of Advanced HPC Consultation Services on Rocky Linux
CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop Rocky Linux, today announced the general availability of its custom deployment consultation services for setup of HPC environments. Tapping the capabilities of Rocky Linux and Mountain, CIQ streamlines the custom deployment process, delivering a highly performant, scalable and secure HPC stack that is easy to maintain and upgrade.
Unicorn Media ☛ Roundup: SiFive’s Big Layoffs, AlmaLinux Waiting for RHEL, Fedora 39 Delayed Twice, and More…
Also included in this FOSS Week in Review: The 'Linux' Foundation's upcoming Technical Advisory Board election.