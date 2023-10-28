today's leftovers

The telecommunications industry is one of the most competitive as new providers join incumbents to tap into demand for broadband-enabled communications and 24/7 connectivity. Infrastructure developments underpinned by 5G and edge technologies create opportunities for service providers of all sizes to help businesses across all sectors adapt and reinvent.

In turn, maximizing the capabilities of 5G, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) when creating innovative customer offerings requires service providers to undergo their own transformation.