today's leftovers
PR Newswire ☛ The DENT Project Continues to Accelerate Retail Market Momentum with the Launch of DENT 3.2 "Cynthia" and New Industry-Leading General Members
The DENT Project, which revolutionizes the networking landscape through the utilization of the Linux Kernel, Switchdev, and other Linux-based projects, announced today the launch of DENT 3.2 "Cynthia." Additionally, the project has added four new general members: BISDN, Bootlin, PLVision and Wistron.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Global Network Fee Proposals are Troubling. Here are Three Paths Forward.
Today we’re sharing our perspective on the EU’s network fee proposal (aka. “fair share”) that would mandate payments from large Content and Application Providers (“CAPs,” such as YouTube or Netflix) to telecommunications network operators. We believe that our position paper is particularly timely given this week’s EU informal ministerial meeting in León.
Ubuntu ☛ Microsoft Azure’s Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS Deprecation Notice [Ed: Microsoft Ubuntu; Canonical works for Microsoft instead of competing]
Publication of Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace has been halted due to a 100-image version limit policy. A 90-day deprecation schedule has been initiated for older image versions, starting with 20.04.202004230, to resume new publications. Current subscribers have a 90-day window to transition.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and HCLTech reinvent cloud-native for telecommunications
The telecommunications industry is one of the most competitive as new providers join incumbents to tap into demand for broadband-enabled communications and 24/7 connectivity. Infrastructure developments underpinned by 5G and edge technologies create opportunities for service providers of all sizes to help businesses across all sectors adapt and reinvent.
In turn, maximizing the capabilities of 5G, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) when creating innovative customer offerings requires service providers to undergo their own transformation.
PR Web ☛ CIQ Simplifies HPC Deployment With Rocky Linux, Mountain and Ascender
CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop Rocky Linux, today announced the "general availability" of its custom deployment consultation services for setup of HPC environments. Tapping the capabilities of Rocky Linux and Mountain, CIQ streamlines the custom deployment process, delivering a highly performant, scalable and secure HPC stack that is easy to maintain and upgrade.
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: KDEneon Plasma Release, Unstable BOOM, Snaps, and Debian
While Yang our cat tries to lure in unsuspecting birds on the bird feeder, I have been busy working on many things. First things first though, a big thank you to all that donated to my Internet bill. I was able to continue my work without interruption.
Techdirt ☛ Former Sony CEO Discusses Risks Of Video Game Industry Consolidation And Game Preservation
There’s a lot to get to in this post, so we’re going to dive right in. Shawn Layden is a former CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, otherwise known as essentially the boss of Playstation.
Hackaday ☛ The Many Ways To Play Colossal Cave Adventure After Nearly Half A Century
Born from a passion for caving and the wish to turn this into a digital adventure for all ages, Colossal Cave Adventure has grown from its quiet introduction in 1976 by William Crowther into the expanded game that inspired countless others to develop their own take on the genre, eventually leading to the realistically rendered graphical adventures we can play today. Yet even Colossal Cave Adventure has recently got a refresh in the form of a 3D graphical version, which has led [Bryan Lunduke] to take a look at how to best revisit the original text adventure.
Chkk Launches Platform to Maximize Kubernetes Availability
Chkk emerged from stealth to launch a Kubernetes Availability Platform that identifies and prioritizes availability risks before incidents occur.
Hackaday ☛ PC Fan Controller Works On Most Operating Systems
For better or worse, most drivers for PC-related hardware like RGB components and fan controllers are built for Windows and aren’t generally of the highest quality. They’re often proprietary and clunky, and even if they aren’t a total mess they generally won’t work on Linux machines at all, or even on a headless setup regardless of OS. This custom fan controller, on the other hand, eschews the operating system almost entirely in favor of an open-source fan controller board that can be reached over a network instead.