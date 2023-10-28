Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Plotting Log Log Plots In Base R
A log-log plot is a type of graph where both the x-axis and y-axis are in logarithmic scales. This is particularly useful when dealing with data that spans several orders of magnitude.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: crates.io: Dropping support for non-canonical downloads
Tedium ☛ Spooky Database Relations
A discussion of the least-on-brand thing to ever happen on Halloween: The Halloween problem, a database querying issue with a long legacy.