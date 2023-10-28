Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More

Tor Browser 13.0.2 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.