Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.2 (Android)
Tor Browser 13.0.2 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.
-
Earthly ☛ Kafka vs RabbitMQ: What Are the Differences?
Data generation on the web has been increasing at an unprecedented rate. As this volume of data generated by various web applications, devices, and services continues to grow, traditional methods of handling data and communication between various components, systems, and services have become inadequate. This is where distributed messaging systems come into play. These systems can handle large volumes of data while allowing systems to communicate and interoperate seamlessly. Apache Kafka and RabbitMQ are popular distributed messaging systems with most of the functionalities needed to build state-of-the-art applications in the domain such as real-time data processing, analytics, event-driven architectures, and more.
-
TecMint ☛ 15 Open Source Cloud Storage Software for Linux in 2023
The term “cloud” suggests something immense, extending across a vast expanse. In the realm of technology, “the cloud” refers to a virtual entity that offers services to end-users, including data storage, application hosting, and the virtualization of physical resources.
In today’s landscape, cloud computing is harnessed by organizations of all sizes to store data and provide customers with the benefits outlined above.
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Best Flowchart and Diagramming Software for Linux
Diagrams are a great means for us to connect with information and process its significance; they help in communicating relationships and abstract information and enable us to visualize concepts.
The flowchart and diagramming tools are used for everything from basic workflow diagrams to complex network diagrams, organization charts, BPMN (Business Process Model and Notation), UML diagrams, and much more.
-
TecMint ☛ 20 Best Linux Bandwidth Monitoring Tools for Network Analysis
Are you having problems monitoring your Linux network bandwidth usage? Do you need help? It’s important that you are able to visualize what is happening in your network in order to understand and resolve whatever is causing network slowness or simply to keep an eye on your network.
In this article, we will review 19 useful bandwidth monitoring tools to analyze network usage on a Linux system. The tools listed below are all open source and can help you to answer questions such as “why is the network so slow today?”.