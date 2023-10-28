Microsoft and Security Issues

As a reminder, while Windows 10 was largely backwards-compatible with computers running older operating systems, Microsoft slapped hardware requirements on Windows 11 that rendered machines even just a few years old unable to upgrade – the main issues center on the CPU and TPM requirements.

There was an initial burst of Windows 11 adoption by those with suitable hardware. There has been a slow trickle for the rest as devices have been replaced. With less than two years to go, Windows 11 is far from where it needs to be if it is to send Windows 10 into the abyss.