Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Translates Speech to Sign Language with Robotic Hand
Prabhjot Singh is using a Raspberry Pi to power Deaf Link, a project that translates speech to sign language and sign language to speech.
-
peppe8o ☛ Comparison of Raspberry PI Models: Which Should I Buy
With this post I will show you a Raspberry PI model comparison, showing the differences between the computer boards from the Foundation.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ New Raspberry Pi CM4 Industrial Panel Has 4G, Dual Ethernet and More
Edatec has released a new Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial panel that comes with new features ranging from two Ethernet ports to 4G support.
-
Arduino ☛ Tapping without seeing: Making touchscreens accessible
Modern devices rely heavily on touchscreens because they allow for dynamic interfaces that aren’t possible with conventional tactile buttons. But those interfaces present an issue for people with certain disabilities.