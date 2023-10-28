Akademy 2023 Video Coverage
Akademy 2023 KDE e.V. board report
KDE e.V. has done a lot of work to support the KDE Community over the last year. In this session the board reports on the work of the organization and future plans.
Akademy 2023 KDE Goals: a review and plans moving forward
As per tradition, each Akademy has a time slot for our Goal Champions to present what's been going on with the Goals, and plans for the coming months.
Akademy 2023 Measuring energy consumption of software
Software has a big impact on how much energy a device uses, and there are many reasons to minimize that, from battery life to climate change. But how can we optimize this, and how do we ensure changes we make are actually improvements?
Akademy 2023 KDE e.V. working group reports
The Working Groups of KDE e.V. support the organisation and larger KDE Community in various matters. Here they report on their work of the past year as well as upcoming plans.
Akademy 2023 KF6 are we there yet
Spoiler: No.
But how far are we on our way to full KF6 glory? And what challenges lay ahead? In this talk we are going to look at the current state of Qt6/KF6 porting in KDE. Application developers will learn how porting works in practice, how to approach it and what to look out for. We are also going to look at the remaining challenges for developing and releasing KF6 and a tentative release plan.
This is going to be the last KF6 talk, I promise!
Akademy 2023: KRunner: Past, Present, and Future - Porting, New Features, and Plugin Distribution
KRunner is an essential part of Plasma, providing a fast way to access applications, files, and utilities on both desktop and mobile. In this talk, we will explore the evolution of KRunner and focus on the present state as well as future plans.
Three years ago, an Akademy BOF was held to discuss KRunner and specifically DBus runners. Since then, KF6 refactorings and cleanups have significantly affected the API, resulting in important changes and new features. In this talk, we will summarize these changes and explore how to port and improve existing runners.
Akademy 2023 Plasma 6 is coming
Plasma is being porting as well to Qt6 and KF6. Some things will change, some things will stay more "stable". This talk will go over what this will mean for the end user, but also what it will mean for the developer.
It will be presented the VDG vision for the user experience, the current state of affairs and what will change for the plasmoid author, what api is different and why
Akademy 2023 An OSS tool for comprehending huge codebases
We'll show and explain our tool (currently under development sponsored by Bloomberg) and how we've been using the KDE project as a case study. Tool is relevant to software developers trying to visualize and understand the code and those trying to maintain and analyse their code that, for instance, are part or make use of the KDE Frameworks (KF5 / KF6). This visualization, analysis, and development tool is based on the ideas from John Lakos' book "Large Scale C++ Software Design".