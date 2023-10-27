The Linux kernel has supported restartable sequences (sometimes referred to as "RSEQ") since 2018, but it remains a bit of a niche feature, mostly useful to performance-oriented developers who do not mind writing assembly code. According to Mathieu Desnoyers, the developer behind the kernel's implementation of restartable sequences, this feature can be applicable to a much wider range of performance-sensitive code with proper library support. He came to the 2023 GNU Tools Cauldron to present the case for use of restartable sequences within the GNU C Library (glibc).

There are, he began, a number of approaches that are used to improve the scalability of user-space code; most of them revolve around partitioning the workload in one way or another. Use of thread-local storage to minimize contention for shared data is one example. Applications can also use read-copy-update, hazard pointers, or reference counting (which works best in the absence of frequent changes, he said). Another approach is per-CPU data structures; they are heavily used in the kernel, he said, but can be made to work in user space as well. The kernel can rely on techniques like disabling preemption to guarantee exclusive access to a per-CPU data structure, but user space has no such luxury. That is where restartable sequences can help.