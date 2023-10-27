Graphics: Mesa 23.3.0 RC1, Mike Blumenkrantz's Work, and AMDVLK Deprecation

As everyone knows, Red Hat’s top RustiCL expert, Karol “But it’s only 10 o’clock?” Herbst, has been hard at work beating Mesa/Zink/RustiCL into shape. That effort continues to bear fruit, and with the merge of an upcoming MR it should be possible to pass OpenCL conformance with zink on multiple platforms.

This will make zink THE FIRST EVER CONFORMANT VULKAN-BASED OPENCL IMPLEMENTATION.

Great work all around. For up-to-the-second progress reports on this ecosystem-critical topic, don’t forget to follow Karol on social media.