Graphics: Mesa 23.3.0 RC1, Mike Blumenkrantz's Work, and AMDVLK Deprecation
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 23.3.0-rc1
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the start of a new release cycle with the first release candidate, 23.3.0-rc1.
The main highlights here are probably the addition of nvk [1], a reverse-engineered NVIDIA Vulkan driver, and the addition of the Raspbery Pi 5 support [2] to v3d (Opengl) & v3dv (Vulkan).
It also includes a lot of work on the Asahi driver, but it's still not ready to be used *here* as the UAPI isn't stable yet and thus cannot be merged upstream. Please use the downstream driver instead for now: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/asahi/mesa
As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 1st.
Cheers, Eric
Mike Blumenkrantz: Crabformance
As everyone knows, Red Hat’s top RustiCL expert, Karol “But it’s only 10 o’clock?” Herbst, has been hard at work beating Mesa/Zink/RustiCL into shape. That effort continues to bear fruit, and with the merge of an upcoming MR it should be possible to pass OpenCL conformance with zink on multiple platforms.
This will make zink THE FIRST EVER CONFORMANT VULKAN-BASED OPENCL IMPLEMENTATION.
Great work all around. For up-to-the-second progress reports on this ecosystem-critical topic, don’t forget to follow Karol on social media.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Readback
It’s a busy, busy week here. So busy I’m slipping on my blogging. But that’s okay, because here one last big technical post about something I hate.
Swapchain readback.
So Easy Even You Could Accidentally Do It
I’m not alone in drinking the haterade on this one, but GL makes it especially easy to footgun yourself by not providing explicit feedback that you’re footgunning yourself.
I recently encountered a scenario in REDACTED where this behavior was commonplace. The command stream looked roughly like this: [...]
Video Cardz ☛ Linux AMDVLK drivers say goodbye to RX 500/Vega series
Gamers using AMD RX Vega and RX 500 series graphics cards are facing uncertainty surrounding AMD’s driver support. In September, these cards were moved from the main branch to a separate package in the Windows driver release. Since then, despite two updates to the official branch, drivers for Polaris and Vega remain unchanged.