Defining open hardware

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Defining open hardware

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2023



Open-source hardware (or open hardware) refers to hardware that is developed in a manner similar to open-source software. There's a widely accepted definition of open-source hardware, but it is probably not as well known as its open-source-software counterpart. In addition, there is a popular certification program that hardware makers can use to indicate which of their devices meets that criteria. But there are some vendors that are showing more enthusiasm than others in participating in the process—or in producing open hardware at all.

The leading organization advocating for open-source hardware is the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA). Established in 2012, it provides a definition of open-source hardware based on the Open Source Definition maintained by the Open Source Initiative.

