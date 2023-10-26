Defining open hardware
Open-source hardware (or open hardware) refers to hardware that is developed in a manner similar to open-source software. There's a widely accepted definition of open-source hardware, but it is probably not as well known as its open-source-software counterpart. In addition, there is a popular certification program that hardware makers can use to indicate which of their devices meets that criteria. But there are some vendors that are showing more enthusiasm than others in participating in the process—or in producing open hardware at all.
The leading organization advocating for open-source hardware is the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA). Established in 2012, it provides a definition of open-source hardware based on the Open Source Definition maintained by the Open Source Initiative.