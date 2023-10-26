Kernel Space: The 2023 Image-Based Linux Summit and Finer-grained BPF Tokens

Programs running in the BPF machine can, depending on how they are attached, perform a number of privileged operations; the ability to load and run those programs, thus, must be a privileged operation in its own right. Almost since the beginning of the extended-BPF era, developers have struggled to find a way to allow users to run the programs they need without giving away more privilege than is necessary. Earlier this year, the idea of a BPF token ran into some opposition from security-oriented developers. Andrii Nakryiko has since returned with an updated patch set that significantly increases the granularity of the privileges that can be conferred with a BPF token.

In the early days, the ability to load most BPF programs was restricted to processes with the CAP_SYS_ADMIN capability. That capability, though, allows a user to do far more than load BPF programs; it is essentially equivalent to full root access. In the 5.8 release, the CAP_BPF capability was added to regulate access to most BPF operations; other capabilities may be required as well for some specific actions. CAP_BPF still allows a process to do a lot of things, though, probably more than an administrator would like.