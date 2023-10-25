Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0 Released
If you're a fan of the Window Maker window manager, there's a new official release of the Linux distribution that champions the old-school user interface.
Window Maker Live is alive and well and the new release, 0.96.0-0, is an updated build of the Debian-based operating system.
Based on Debian 12.2, the new Window Maker Live release includes kernel 6.4.4 and nearly the full range of GNUstep applications that are available via Debian Bookworm.
In this new release, the Window Maker root menu has been bolstered with a new layout that includes a comprehensive listing of released programs, which are accessible from the top-level GNUstep Apps entry.
The Register:
-
Window Maker Live: When less is more, but more is also ... more?
Back in August, a new version of Window Maker arrived. Now there's a corresponding update to Window Maker Live, so you can try it out without installing.
Window Maker Live, or wmlive for short, is a Debian-based distro designed to run directly from a boot medium, although it does have an installer, so you can install it permanently like any other distro if you want. Obviously enough, the new version contains Window Maker version 0.96, but there is much else besides.