Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0 Released

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0 Released

If you're a fan of the Window Maker window manager, there's a new official release of the Linux distribution that champions the old-school user interface.

Window Maker Live is alive and well and the new release, 0.96.0-0, is an updated build of the Debian-based operating system.

Based on Debian 12.2, the new Window Maker Live release includes kernel 6.4.4 and nearly the full range of GNUstep applications that are available via Debian Bookworm.

In this new release, the Window Maker root menu has been bolstered with a new layout that includes a comprehensive listing of released programs, which are accessible from the top-level GNUstep Apps entry.

