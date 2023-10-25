The Portenta Hat Carrier board adds Raspberry Pi HAT support to the Portenta X8 SBC
The Arduino Portenta Hat Carrier board aims to interface the Linux-capable Portenta X8 board with the vast ecosystem of Raspberry Pi HAT (Hardware on Top) expansion boards.
Introduced last year, the Arduino Portenta X8 is the first Arduino Pro hardware that can run Linux thanks to its NXP i.MX 8M Mini Arm Cortex-A53 quad-core processor. But it comes in a tiny 66.04 x 25.4 mm form factor which may be great for integration into products, but for prototyping or design of products such as IoT gateways, the company has now launched the Portenta Hat Carrier that enables the board to easily connect with the Raspberry Pi HATs available today.
The Portenta X8 runs an Arm SystemReady IR compliant, Yocto-based Linux distribution and the board also features an STM32H7 microcontroller for Arduino programming and compatibility with Arduino Cloud.
Single-board computers (SBCs) are amazing mini powerhouses capable of nearly anything. The undisputed royalty of SBC form factors is our friend, the Raspberry Pi® Model B.