How to Create and Use Workspaces in Linux Mint
Workspaces allow you to have multiple virtual desktops, each with its own set of open applications and files. It's like having separate desks for different tasks, and you can switch between them effortlessly.
All the modern Linux desktop environments feature workspaces such as KDE Plasma or GNOME. If you are using Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop, you can easily configure workspaces. It is one of the underrated features of Linux Mint. Let's see how you can enable and configure it.