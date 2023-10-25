TUXEDO Linux Gaming Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Are Back
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.
To offer buyers a more affordable price-performance ratio, both the TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Stellaris 16 laptops have been updated with a 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, which features 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed. The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU CPU promises performance almost on par with the more power-hungry Intel Core i7-13700H competitor.