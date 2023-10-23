today's howtos
SitePoint ☛ Quick Tip: Install Node.js on Ubuntu
Node.js has revolutionized the way we build web applications by enabling developers to create scalable network applications using JavaScript on the server side. To harness the full potential of Node.js, you first need to install it on your system. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installation on Ubuntu, a popular Linux distribution, using three different methods. We’ll also cover prerequisites, setting up your Node.js environment, and uninstalling Node.js if needed.
Giz China ☛ 35 Essential Linux Commands For Beginners - Gizchina.com
Linux stands as one of the most popular choices for Operating Systems among developers. The field composed by multiple distros like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian and others, is known among those who like to get their “hands dirty”.Linux-based operating systems often require users to type commands in the terminal for proper functionality. Modern Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu or PopOS, have App Stores, but you will still perform many tasks with some commands on the terminal. As result, if you’re wishing to dive into the world of Linux we’ve prepared this neat article with some of the 25 essential Linux Commands you need to know before proceeding with Linux.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Generate Custom Wordlists on Kali Linux With crunch
Kali Linux is filled with a myriad of tools to help in security testing. Wordlists play a crucial role in various cybersecurity tests and password-related tasks.
With the crunch command on Linux, you can generate different types of wordlists to use in your security tests, and mastering the crunch command will be a valuable addition to your skill set. Here's how to install and use crunch efficiently to generate wordlists on Kali Linux.
Gabriel Simmer ☛ Internet Throttling Woes
My theory is that the Quality of Service, App Analysis and VPN Fusion all being enabled was too much for my poor router, and it became the bottleneck in the chain. Unsuprisingly disabling all these features also massively reduced the memory and CPU usage. I suppose the moral of the story is that when in doubt, check how much work your router is doing when you use the network - it could be passing through a lot of layers before getting to its destination, each layer requiring a bit of compute that eventually compounds into a severe bottleneck.
Paul Smith ☛ The 10 Year Anniversary of the HealthCare.gov Rescue
We asked many questions, but they mostly boiled down to, what's wrong with the site, and how do you know what's wrong? Show us where in the system this or that component isn't performing the way you expected. And they and CMS mostly couldn't do that. They had daily reporting and analytics that produced those high level business metrics. But again there was that lack of monitoring of the system itself, real-time under load. So we focused on that.