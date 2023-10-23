Security Leftovers
-
Slashdot ☛ Linux Foundation's 'Super-Long-Term Stable Kernel Program' Announces 10 Years of Support for Its 6.1 Kernel
Last week the Linux Foundation announced its Civil Infrastructure Platform project "has expanded its super-long-term stable kernel program with a 6.1-based series.
-
Data Breaches ☛ The digital battlefront amid Israel-Hamas war includes hospitals
This is indeed a worrying trend: Hamas does not adhere to the rules of war. Neither does Israel when it cuts off humanitarian aid to civilians and innocents. And both set a deplorable example for civilian hackers who may cost the lives of innocents without ever understanding their own responsibility and accountability.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Another plastic surgery practice appears to have been hit — this time by Hunters International
On October 17, the FBI issued a Public Service Announcement, Cybercriminals are Targeting Plastic Surgery Offices and Patients. Five days later, DataBreaches learned that there had been another attack on a plastic surgery practice where patient data had allegedly been stolen and is in danger of being leaked publicly. It would not be surprising if the FBI knew about the attack and that it was the impetus for the newly released PSA.
This newest incident appears to involve patients of Jaime S. Schwartz, M.D., a plastic surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai. The attack was claimed by Hunters International, a relatively new group (or re-branding of an older group, see below). “Patients of Mr.Schwartz’s clinics are top management of various organizations, bloggers, businessmen, influencers and other “not ordinary” individuals. Mr.Schwartz charges $500 for the initial appointment,” the threat actors write in their leak site listing on the dark web.
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 398 – Is only 11% of open source maintained?