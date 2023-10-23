On October 17, the FBI issued a Public Service Announcement, Cybercriminals are Targeting Plastic Surgery Offices and Patients. Five days later, DataBreaches learned that there had been another attack on a plastic surgery practice where patient data had allegedly been stolen and is in danger of being leaked publicly. It would not be surprising if the FBI knew about the attack and that it was the impetus for the newly released PSA.

This newest incident appears to involve patients of Jaime S. Schwartz, M.D., a plastic surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai. The attack was claimed by Hunters International, a relatively new group (or re-branding of an older group, see below). “Patients of Mr.Schwartz’s clinics are top management of various organizations, bloggers, businessmen, influencers and other “not ordinary” individuals. Mr.Schwartz charges $500 for the initial appointment,” the threat actors write in their leak site listing on the dark web.