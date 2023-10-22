today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to List Your Computer's Devices From the Linux Terminal
Easier than ripping it apart.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Find the PID of a Linux Process With pidof or pgrep
Putting a number to a name.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to View Free Disk Space and Disk Usage From the Linux Terminal
Everything you need to know about Linux's df and du commands
-
TechTarget ☛ Automate IT operations with VMware and Ansible [Ed: Vendor lock-in under the guise of automation/savings]
When paired with VMware, Ansible software can help automate IT tasks. Learn the steps to install Ansible and how to set up a virtual machine through vCenter.
-
The New Stack ☛ 2023-10-21 [Older] Install the InfluxDB Time-Series Database on Ubuntu Server 22.04
-
Data Swamp ☛ 2023-10-21 [Older] Run your own Syncthing discovery server on OpenBSD
-
FOSSLinux ☛ 2023-10-20 [Older] 10 key Linux telnet commands and techniques not to miss
-
2023-10-21 [Older] Installing Visual Studio Code on Debian 12 Linux – Bookworm [Ed: Visual Studio Code is proprietary spyware controlled remotely by Microsoft. Don't install it. Try KATE instead.]
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-19 [Older] How to install Microsoft Edge on a Chromebook in 2023 [Ed: Replacing one malware with another, which also steals your passwords without consent?]
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-20 [Older] How to install PCSX2 on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-19 [Older] How to install Minetest on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-18 [Older] How to install Krita on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-18 [Older] How to install Toontown Realms on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-17 [Older] How to install Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-16 [Older] How to improve the general performance of a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-16 [Older] How to install Blender on Peppermint OS
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-10-15 [Older] How to install LeoCAD on Peppermint OS
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Glances on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Glances on Fedora 38. The world of system administration is dynamic, where the ability to monitor your system’s performance in real-time is crucial. Glances, an open-source monitoring tool, offers a comprehensive solution for system administrators and enthusiasts of Fedora 38.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Symfony PHP Framework on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Symfony PHP Framework on Debian 12. Symfony is a highly regarded PHP framework known for its flexibility, scalability, and rich set of features. It’s widely used by developers to build web applications, from simple websites to complex enterprise systems.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Nginx on Debian 11
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Nginx on Debian 11.
Nginx can be installed on Debian distros easily without having to add third party software sources because Nginx is available on Debian repository which allows you to install Nginx directly via the terminal.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Install Python Modules on Raspberry Pi 5 and Earlier Models
A recent change to the underlying Debian OS means that Raspberry Pi OS now requires the use of Python virtual environments in order to install software via the pip package manager. We show you how to install Python modules without breaking your shiny new OS.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to check disk space via command line in Linux
Managing disk space is crucial for any Linux user. Dive into our guide to learn essential command-line methods to easily view, analyze, and manage your storage allocations.