The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Voyager 23.10

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2023



I introduce you Voyager 23.10 in final version. A 2 in 1 version with still the same idea, to unify the Gnome and Xfce desktops in a single distributionVoyager, à sélectionner à votre session. Le tout dans un style coloré complètement repensé pour ce duo, Gnome 45 desktop coupled with Xfce 4.18 desktop . With the promise finally fulfilled, to have 2 unified systems Gnome and Xfce, light, fast, modern, fluid, secure and efficient in a hybrid environment for PC and Tablet. The 2 desktops are very distinct and their respective applications are mostly invisible, for one or the other environment. This version is based on the Linux 6.5 kernel and the Ubuntu “Mantic Minotaur” distribution with its new features. 23.10 is an intermediate version with a 9-month update which prepares the future 5-year LTS – Long-term support – version which will arrive shortly for Gnome and Xfce. With integrated options grouped in the Box Voyager like the new One Click Backup, Conky Control , Gnome Shell Effects , Repair , Switch Ubuntu , Wine development and Steam Gaming and selected Gnome extensions according to PC needs. For the first time, an update script was also created Voyager 23.04 to version Voyager 23.10, after a mandatory Ubuntu upgrade. So no need to reinstall anymore.

Also: Br OS 23.10