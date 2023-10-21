Voyager 23.10
I introduce you Voyager 23.10 in final version. A 2 in 1 version with still the same idea, to unify the Gnome and Xfce desktops in a single distributionVoyager, à sélectionner à votre session. Le tout dans un style coloré complètement repensé pour ce duo, Gnome 45 desktop coupled with Xfce 4.18 desktop . With the promise finally fulfilled, to have 2 unified systems Gnome and Xfce, light, fast, modern, fluid, secure and efficient in a hybrid environment for PC and Tablet. The 2 desktops are very distinct and their respective applications are mostly invisible, for one or the other environment. This version is based on the Linux 6.5 kernel and the Ubuntu “Mantic Minotaur” distribution with its new features. 23.10 is an intermediate version with a 9-month update which prepares the future 5-year LTS – Long-term support – version which will arrive shortly for Gnome and Xfce. With integrated options grouped in the Box Voyager like the new One Click Backup, Conky Control , Gnome Shell Effects , Repair , Switch Ubuntu , Wine development and Steam Gaming and selected Gnome extensions according to PC needs. For the first time, an update script was also created Voyager 23.04 to version Voyager 23.10, after a mandatory Ubuntu upgrade. So no need to reinstall anymore.
