Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.
Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.
Red Hat's Puff Pieces of the Week
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
- ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
- Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
- VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
- Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
- Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
- The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
- How to Build a Corporate Pyramid
- I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys
- GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
- Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
- Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
- Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
- Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
- Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
-
- Unifont 15.1.03 Released
- Unifont 15.1.03 is now available
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, and Kernel
- 3 stories
- Red Hat's Puff Pieces of the Week
- And one article about AlmaLinux
- Perl and Python Programming
- 4 links for now
- Openwashing and Free Software
- Openwashing and more
- Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Link Tech Show, and mintCast
- 3 new episodes
- Security Leftovers
- Security links for Satuday mostly
- today's howtos
- many howtos for the night
- Voyager 23.10
- New release
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Now Available
- The second RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- New YouTube Videos (Over Invidious)
- Regarding GNU/Linux this past week
- Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)
- Google sells ads, not news
- Kernel Build and Mesa Graphics
- Tom's Hardware on Linux and BK on Kernel 5.15.135
- Ubuntu on Laptops and Proprietary Software
- 2 Ubuntu stories
- Programming Leftovers
- C, Rust, and more
- Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
- 4 stories for now
- Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More
- FOSS for GNU/Linux and more
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
- PGConf.EU 2023, EuroBSDCon 2023, and more
- Security and Windows TCO
- incidents and analyses
- today's howtos
- many howtos for today
- Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers
- Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers
- Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
- People of Red Hat/Fedora
- Gnuastro 0.21 released
- I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
- Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
- half a dozen new ones from Liam Dawe
- Linux Desktop Migration Tool
- I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
- Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!
- The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash
- Finally, An Open-Source 8088 BIOS
- For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
- Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots
- This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
- More About the PineTime
- Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
- GNU/Linux is Only Growing
- It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Android Leftovers
- What is HyperOS? Xiaomi’s new Android software explained
- What’s Your Ubuntu 24.04 Codename Prediction
- A new Ubuntu release cycle is about to get underway which means a new Ubuntu codename is needed
- Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
- 7 links for now
- Red Hat (IBM): RHEL Alternatives, Fedora CoreOS, OpenShift, and Kubernetes
- A selection of new articles/pages
- Links 20/10/2023: A Lot More Censorship and Net Neutrality Milestone
- Links for the day
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software vs Openwashing (Linux Foundation)
- Some FOSS and Openwashing links
- Education: Software Design, Istio, and More
- FOSS learning and coding
- Many Events for GNU/Linux and Free Software
- Long list for today
- Canonical/Ubuntu: Codenames, Lock Screens, and Local Communities Council
- several stories
- Happy 19th Birthday, Ubuntu
- Today is Ubuntu’s 19th birthday
- Security and Windows TCO
- Incidents and more
- openSUSE Board Cautions Against Free Speech Using Its Code of Censorship, SUSE Promotes 'Clown Computing' (Outsourcing)
- SUSE/OpenSUSE news
- Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
- 3 stories
- Open Hardware: Arduino, SparkFun, Reverse-Engineering, RISC-V, Retro, and Mor
- Various hardware projects and such
- Raspberry Pi Projects and News
- 4 stories
- Programming Leftovers
- Rust and more
- today's howtos
- many howtos for today
- Software: Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and More
- FOSS options
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSD Now
- 2 new episodes
- Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 has been released today as the latest stable version of this official image flashing utility for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that adds new features and improvements.
- Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe
- The Rockchip RK3588 boards come preloaded with a customized Linux system
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Media Encoder
- Media Encoder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- Games: Stellaris, Vampire Survivors, and More
- 9 articles from Liam Dawe
- Countdown to KDE Plasma 6: Release Date Announced
- Find out when you can experience KDE Plasma 6, the next-generation Linux desktop environment, and learn about its impressive new features.
- Android Leftovers
- Google will start scanning for Android malware in real time
- LibreWolf is Better Than Firefox
- There's a lot of spying, hence the many forks or derivatives, and the roadmap does not look encouraging
- We Don't Need One 'Universal' GNU/Linux (But It's What Ruthless Corporations Want)
- It is out job, collectively, to ensure communities remain in charge of GNU/Linux
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.8, Linux 6.1.59, and Linux 5.15.136
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.8 kernel
- GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
- Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
- Krita's Artistic Canvas Expands: Now Available on macOS
- Krita is now available on the macOS App Store. Unleash your creativity and download Krita today.
- Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)
- we might soon have a new front page
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)
- one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter