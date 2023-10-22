Perl and Python Programming

Tux Machines

Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots

CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPU

Tor Project blog

Global Encryption Day: Encryption's Critical Role in Safeguarding Human Rights

Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur is Released with Download Links, Official Flavors and Torrents

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
How to Build a Corporate Pyramid
I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys
GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
 
Unifont 15.1.03 Released
Unifont 15.1.03 is now available
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, and Kernel
Red Hat's Puff Pieces of the Week
And one article about AlmaLinux
Openwashing and Free Software
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Link Tech Show, and mintCast
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Voyager 23.10
FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Now Available
The second RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
New YouTube Videos (Over Invidious)
Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)
Kernel Build and Mesa Graphics
Ubuntu on Laptops and Proprietary Software
Programming Leftovers
Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
Security and Windows TCO
today's howtos
Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers
Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers
Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
Gnuastro 0.21 released
I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
Linux Desktop Migration Tool
I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!
The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash
Finally, An Open-Source 8088 BIOS
For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots
This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
More About the PineTime
Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
GNU/Linux is Only Growing
It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
What is HyperOS? Xiaomi’s new Android software explained
What’s Your Ubuntu 24.04 Codename Prediction
A new Ubuntu release cycle is about to get underway which means a new Ubuntu codename is needed
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Red Hat (IBM): RHEL Alternatives, Fedora CoreOS, OpenShift, and Kubernetes
Links 20/10/2023: A Lot More Censorship and Net Neutrality Milestone
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software vs Openwashing (Linux Foundation)
Education: Software Design, Istio, and More
Many Events for GNU/Linux and Free Software
Canonical/Ubuntu: Codenames, Lock Screens, and Local Communities Council
Happy 19th Birthday, Ubuntu
Today is Ubuntu’s 19th birthday
Security and Windows TCO
openSUSE Board Cautions Against Free Speech Using Its Code of Censorship, SUSE Promotes 'Clown Computing' (Outsourcing)
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, SparkFun, Reverse-Engineering, RISC-V, Retro, and Mor
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Software: Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSD Now
Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 has been released today as the latest stable version of this official image flashing utility for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that adds new features and improvements.
Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe
The Rockchip RK3588 boards come preloaded with a customized Linux system
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Media Encoder
Media Encoder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Stellaris, Vampire Survivors, and More
Countdown to KDE Plasma 6: Release Date Announced
Find out when you can experience KDE Plasma 6, the next-generation Linux desktop environment, and learn about its impressive new features.
Android Leftovers
Google will start scanning for Android malware in real time
LibreWolf is Better Than Firefox
There's a lot of spying, hence the many forks or derivatives, and the roadmap does not look encouraging
We Don't Need One 'Universal' GNU/Linux (But It's What Ruthless Corporations Want)
It is out job, collectively, to ensure communities remain in charge of GNU/Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.8, Linux 6.1.59, and Linux 5.15.136
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.8 kernel
GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
Krita's Artistic Canvas Expands: Now Available on macOS
Krita is now available on the macOS App Store. Unleash your creativity and download Krita today.
Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)
we might soon have a new front page
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)
one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter